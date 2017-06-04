Rainfall warning for parts of northern Saskatchewan

A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of northern Saskatchewan.

A band of heavy rain is expected to develop over southern Alberta Sunday night and push into northern Saskatchewan by Monday morning.

Total rainfall in most areas is expected to be near 50 millimetres by the time the rain gradually eases off by Tuesday morning, but embedded thunderstorms could boost local amounts to 70 mm.

There is the potential for localized flooding in some low-lying areas, and washouts of rivers, creeks and culverts are possible.

Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings when significant rainfall is expected.

