Province cancels burning permits amid hot, dry and windy conditions

WINNIPEG — Burning permits have been cancelled for people living in central and eastern Manitoba, due to rising temperatures and dry conditions.

Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner said the current weather has elevated wildfire danger levels, and are warning people in the province to be careful while enjoying outdoor activities.

Officials said people using all-terrain vehicles should stay on developed trails, and frequently check exhaust and engine areas for debris.

Between April 1 and November 15, no open burning is allowed in the province without a permit.

For more information on permits and restrictions, officials suggest calling the local Sustainable Development office.