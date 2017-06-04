Crime
Man, 38, suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton shooting

One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brampton Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting at a plaza at Goreway and Ebenezer roads.

A 38-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

