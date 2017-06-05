COMMENTARY: We ALL must unite against extremism

It is time we rid the world of those who are hell-bent on killing us, and the civilized world we represent.

This is NOT about religion, it is NOT about ethnicity.

ISIS is a destructive cult that believes we and this world must be destroyed so they can move on to their demented view of a heaven full of virgins.

Let’s be clear, there is no room on this earth for these radicals or even those who sympathize with them.

What place does any such being have on this planet? None.

After Britain sustained its third terrorist attack in as many months over the weekend, Prime Minister Theresa May said, there is “too much tolerance of extremism in our country.”

Finally, it has been said.

Again, this is not about religion or ethnicity, this is about a radical terrorist organization trying to destroy ALL who don’t believe as they do.

Educated civilization stopped the Nazis during the Second World War — we can stop this ragtag group of primitive slugs today.

But we all must be united in doing so.

That includes every race, religion, and region of the world.

