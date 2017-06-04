2017 ‘best year yet’ for Doors Open Halifax

For the fifth year in a row, venues across the Halifax Regional Municipality opened their doors to the public.

“It’s a chance for people to go into the buildings they walk by to get to work or drive by on their way to school and wonder, ‘What are the functions that go on that building? What’s the architecture like?” said Hugh MacKay, founder of Doors Open Halifax. “So, for one weekend, we open it up and say, ‘Come on in.'”

MacKay got the idea to start Doors Open Halifax after living in Ottawa and seeing Doors Open Ottawa take place.

This year, 36 different venues took part in the event. Each one of the venues has an important historical, contemporary or architectural significance in the city.

“So many of our events in the city do cater to the tourist community and that’s very important for economic development here in Halifax but this is an event that the local population comes out to. I would say probably 80 per cent of our attendees are from the local area,” said MacKay.

With its rich history, Halifax City Hall continues to be one of the most popular stops for Doors Open Halifax.

“I think it’s just so iconic and people feel so connected,” said Tara Wickwire, president of Doors Open Halifax.”We have a mayor who’s very engaged in the city so I think people are just really authentically interested in what’s happening and being part of that city experience here in Halifax.”

Organizers believe 2017 has been their best year yet for Doors Open Halifax.

“It’s kind of an opportunity that would be unique. You don’t often get into these old buildings,” said David Gilmore, who was taking part in the event for the first time.

“I think people just kind of make it their own, and they kind of identify the places they want to go that day, and map out a fun experience for themselves and their families,” added Wickwire.

Each year, the Doors Open Halifax event grows bigger and better. With 2017 now complete, organizers will turn their attention to next year’s event.

“It’s really about celebrating not only the history of the city but also kind of celebrating what’s ahead,” said Wickwire.