Alberta RCMP search for man wanted for sexual assault, forcible confinement

RCMP in central Alberta are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on several charges including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Ponoka RCMP said they began an investigation on Friday involving allegations of forcible confinement and sexual assault.

Sgt. John Spaans with RCMP K Division said the police investigation covers a period of time between May 30 and June 2, involving an incident at a Ponoka residence.

Police said their investigation identified a suspect, and a property was searched on Saturday evening in an attempt to arrest the man. However, RCMP were not able to locate the suspect.

Police are now searching for 37-year-old Mark Carr, who has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

The female victim and Carr were known to each other and this was not a random incident, Spaans said.

RCMP say Carr should not be approached.

Anyone who has information about Carr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Ponoka is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.