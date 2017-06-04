5-year-old girl undergoes surgery after getting attacked by dog in Surrey

A five-year-old girl had to undergo surgery after getting attacked by a dog in Surrey, Saturday evening.

The incident happened in an alleyway in the area of 168th Street and 58B Avenue.

The little girl was walking to a store with family members when neighbours say the Rottweiler escaped from a home and started attacking her.

Another neighbour was also taken to hospital after running over and fighting off the dog.

Yung Qi doesn’t know if he’ll have full function of his hand after saving the girl.

Qi was heading out to dinner with his wife, father and two young children when he heard screaming.

As soon as he got out of his car, the dog went after him.

Qi’s 64-year-old father then jumped out of the car, grabbed a bicycle belonging to one of the siblings and fought off the dog for several minutes.

“I had to go. If I did not go, the girl would die,” Qi told Global News.

The dog’s owner eventually intervened.

READ MORE: Edmonton family fights for tougher bylaws after fatal dog attack

Qi is being called a hero for his actions.

“Everything happened [so suddenly], but the man — he just rushed to save the girl with no doubt, so I think he’s very brave,” neighbour Ting Zhao said. “If we he didn’t save that girl, I don’t know what would happen to [her].”

Qi may have to lose the use of his two fingers as the result of the attack.

The girl was taken to hospital, but her condition is currently unknown.

She came to Canada with her mother and seven siblings as refugees from Palestine in November.

The dog owner and his uncle went to Qi’s home to apologize. They say they don’t know how the dog got out of the yard.

Global News has learned the one-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler was put down with consent from the owner.

READ MORE: Vancouver police dog mistakenly attacks 87-year-old woman

— With files from Grace Ke and Julia Foy