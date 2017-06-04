RCMP investigating shooting in North Preston
RCMP say a man was shot while mowing a lawn Saturday evening in North Preston.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Willis Lane.
Police say the man was shot by someone inside a passing vehicle.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
