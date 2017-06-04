Canada
June 4, 2017 1:06 pm

RCMP investigating shooting in North Preston

By Reporter
Global News
RCMP say a man was shot while mowing a lawn Saturday evening in North Preston.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Willis Lane.

Police say the man was shot by someone inside a passing vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

