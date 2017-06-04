This week on Focus Montreal: June 3

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois wins Gouin byelection

Former Quebec student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois won the Montreal riding of Gouin for Quebec Solidaire in a provincial byelection.

He will now fill the seat left vacant by Francoise David who retired in January for health reasons.

Learn more about the newly elected MNA as his victory gives the party additional weight in the National Assembly.

Dorval’s 125th anniversary

As part of its 125th anniversary, the City of Dorval is inviting its residents to take a cruise off the shores of Dorval.

Guided by members of the Dorval Historical Society, residents will get the chance to discover the city’s jewels and learn the stories behind them.

Dorval’s Leisure and Culture department director dropped Focus Montreal’s studios to talk all about The Heritage cruises.

Côte Saint-Luc and its Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock-musical featuring a flesh-eating plant determined to dominate the world.

The play was adapted into a movie back in 1986 starring a young Bill Murray and Steve Martin.

Now it’s presented by the award-winning Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society.

Meet its producer and mayor of Côte Saint-Luc, Mitchell Brownstein and Alexia Gourd, the choreographer.