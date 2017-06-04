Street race on Barton results in impaired driving charge

Two Hamilton men are facing charges – including one impaired driving charge – after a daytime street race on Barton Street.

Hamilton police say officers noticed two pick-up trucks speeding eastbound on Barton approaching Birch Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the trucks were racing and trying to pass each other, and both went through a red light at Birch.

Officers pulled both drivers over and charged them each with street racing and failing to stop at a red light.

One driver was charged with impaired driving and had his vehicle impounded and his license suspended for 90 days.

The other driver also had his vehicle impounded and was given a seven-day suspension for high blood alcohol level.

Both drivers were released and will appear in court at a later date.