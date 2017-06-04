Jury in William Sandeson murder trial to return Monday

The jury in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson, 24, is set to return Monday.

The seven-man, seven-woman jury was sent home for a week while the judge, Crown and defence dealt with legal issues.

Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson was last seen alive on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015. His body has never been found.

Last week, the jury heard testimony from Laura Knowles, a firearms expert with the RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services in Ottawa.

Knowles said she examined a few exhibits in connection with the Sandeson case.

She testified that after completing a mechanical assessment of a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that police found in a safe in Sandeson’s bedroom, she found it was capable of discharging, meaning it could be fired.

Knowles also examined a fired bullet that was removed from a window frame at Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in Halifax.

She testified that the bullet’s characteristics suggested it could have been fired from the 9mm handgun, although she couldn’t fully pinpoint or rule out that the bullet was discharged from that weapon.

Knowles told the court it was possible that the bullet might have been fired from another pistol with similar characteristics.

The jury will return Monday at 2 p.m.

Global’s Natasha Pace will be live-tweeting from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

