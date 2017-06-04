Hamilton police investigating shots fired downtown
Hamilton police are investigating after gunshots were heard downtown overnight.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of West Avenue North between Cannon Street and Barton Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers arrived on scene and found several spent bullet casings on the street.
Police say there are no known injuries or suspects, and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
