Police seek public’s help in finding missing Burlington man

Halton Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Burlington man.

Police say 54-year-old Brian Hankinson was last seen at home at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

They say family members are concerned for his well-being after receiving what they call “concerning text messages” from him.

One texted photograph suggested that he may have gone to the Devil’s Punchbowl Conservation Area in Stoney Creek.

Other information suggested he may have also made purchases at a business in Waterdown.

Hankinson is described as a white male, 5’10”, 175 lbs with a medium build, and with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses.

He was last seen driving a white 2007 Hyundai Tuscan with Ontario license plates BVSA 977.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Halton Regional Police.