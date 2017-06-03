Lethbridge man killed in workplace accident identified

The Lethbridge man who died in a workplace accident Friday afternoon was Jesse Jessop, sources have confirmed to Global News.

According to his Facebook page, Jessop was 26 years old and worked as a pump operator at Maverick Concrete Ltd.

Lethbridge Emergency Services responded to a home in the 100 block of Stonecrest Point West around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say a large concrete wall was blown down by the wind, falling on a worker.

Jessop was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died due to his injuries.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety also attended the scene and continues to investigate.