Edmonton Eskimos hold first Fan Day at Commonwealth Stadium

The Edmonton Eskimos wrapped up Day 7 of training camp on Saturday with Fan Day down at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

This was the first time Fan Day was held at Commonwealth Stadium, after years of it primarily being held at Clarke Stadium.

Found him!!!! @AdariusBowman thank you so much for making our day!!! pic.twitter.com/Agf9tcPucr

Eskimos president Len Rhodes tells 630 CHED’s Morley Scott and Dave Campbell it gives fans a unique perspective on the game.

“The best thing about this is it lets our fans to be right at field level, something they don’t get to experience during the regular season,” Rhodes said. “(They’re) right down at field level, they get to see the same level as the players. It’s so nice to see the players interact with the fans. Mike Reilly was tossing the ball to the sidelines to the fans, and they were tossing it back and forth. That’s what it’s all about, the interaction with our players and fans.”

The Eskimos held a full practice and afterwards signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos sport a different look at quarterback

New General Manager Brock Sunderland was also on hand, and got to mingle with the fans for a while. He says the team had a great time.

“It’s a great day, I love the fans being out here, it brings a lot of energy to practice,” Sunderland said. “I know the players love it (too) and I wish we could do it every day.”

The Eskimos cheer team helped fans get into the action as well.

That look when you meet your first crush #FanDay pic.twitter.com/Nshw8qfpKb — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) June 3, 2017

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos happy with mock game

Eskimos training camp continues on Sunday with a morning practice at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.T

They open up their pre-season next Sunday as they host the Calgary Stampeders.

The regular season starts on June 24, 2017 as the Eskimos head to B.C. to visit the Lions.