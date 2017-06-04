Edmonton school board developing app for students

Students, there is now an app for that.

The Edmonton Public School Board is working on an app to help parents assist students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 with literacy and numeracy development; it is the first app offered by the school board.

Janice Aubry, director of curriculum and resource support, said the app is aimed specifically at parents because they are “important partners in education” and parental demographics are changing.

“Day-to-day life, a lot of parents are using apps and using their cellphones more,” she said.

The app, Aubry said, would take information already available in handouts and make them “digital bites of education.”

Aubry said the app will be filled with activities for students and is aimed at placing literacy and numeracy development in the real world, such when riding the bus and checking route schedules or reading the manual for driver training.

“This is really meant to be a positive, very proactive way to further strengthen all our kids’ reading and numeracy,” she said.

Aubry said the app is expected to be developed by the end of August and will be launched in September, and she said there is lots of excitement for when it lands in the hands of parents.

“This is a quick way to get even better and more information out to our parents directly,” she said.

The school board is also planning to make the app accessible for parents of French immersion and bilingual students.

The district consists of 95,642 students as of Sept. 30, 2016. The budget for the project is $35,000.