Dozens of homes evacuated in north Okanagan

Vernon Search and Rescue (SAR) used boats to evacuate between 30 and 35 homes on Okanagan Indian Band land Saturday afternoon.

SAR crews were called to assist the band and the RCMP at around 1:30 p.m.

Leigh Pearson with Vernon SAR said a road in the Louis Estates area was washed out, cutting off access to 30 to 35 homes.

Three boats were dispatched to the scene.

Several evacuation alerts are also in place for waterfront properties and residents adjacent to Vernon Creek.

Okanagan Lake rose 2.8 centimetres overnight and sat at 343.22 metres above sea level on Saturday.