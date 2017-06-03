Dorval hosts 21st annual tree climbing championships

If you were in Dorval’s Windsor Park Saturday, you may have stumbled upon grownups dangling from trees in what may have appeared to be somewhat precarious positions.

While being out on a limb is normally considered a bad thing, reaching new heights was all part of the fun for those taking part in the Quebec tree climbing championships.

The competition is an annual event organized by the Quebec chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

Meagan Hanna, president of the Quebec chapter told Global News the competition is about testing the skills of those who work in tree care and urban forestry.

The event features competitions in simulated aerial rescue, foot-lock style rope climb, as well as a throw-line challenge.

For Hanna, the competition is also about raising awareness.

“We’re demonstrating what it means to be a tree climber and looking at arboriculture as a professional practice, she said. “We’re raising awareness of what it means to provide tree care, plant trees, understand the benefit of trees and care for them properly.”

Participants were in for a tough ride though, as the defending North American champion, Leilak Anderson, was one of the competitors in the Saturday contest.

Up for grabs is a berth at the upcoming International Tree Climbing Championship in Washington D.C, and of course, bragging rights.

Anderson admitted that winning does make one feel proud, but for him, competing has more to do with learning.

“Practice makes perfect,” he said. “There are a lot of new techniques out there that make it easier, the work we do, which is a very dangerous job. Being on top of how everyone else is doing it, making sure you’re on your best game [is important].”