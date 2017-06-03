Woodstock Fire crews respond to Dundas Street storage facility fire
The Woodstock Fire Department was called to a storage facility fire on Saturday afternoon.
The public was asked to stay clear of the area while crews worked to contain the blaze at the facility on Dundas Street East.
Photos provided by the Woodstock Fire Department show smoke coming from one of the units, with the surrounding units damaged as well.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with crews still on scene.
