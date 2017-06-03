Canada
June 3, 2017 3:14 pm

Woman airlifted to hospital following crash in Bayhead, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News
RCMP are investigating what led to a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Bayhead, N.S.

Police say the collision happened at 12:10 p.m. on Highway 6 between Clarkes Road and Wallace Grant Road.

A woman was transported to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight. Police say her injuries are considered life-threatening.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is currently on the scene investigating.

Traffic along Highway 6 will be diverted until officers have completed their work.

