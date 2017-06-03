RCMP
Steinbach man dead in motorcycle crash

Manitoba RCMP say a Steinbach man has died in a single motorcycle crash on Provincial Road 205

WINNIPEG – A 43-year-old man from Steinbach has died in a motorcycle crash west of St.-Pierre-Jolys.

RCMP officers were called to the collision on Friday evening at around 7:50 p.m. on Provincial Road 205.

When they arrived first responders were already helping the driver but they were unable to save him.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was injured.

The driver was wearing a helmet, according to RCMP.

