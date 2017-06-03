Winnipeg teen hospitalized in hit and run

WINNIPEG – A 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning in what police are calling a hit and run.

She was walking near Elgin Avenue and Gertie Street at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in unstable condition.

The incident is one of several serious hit and runs that have occurred recently in Winnipeg including a collision that killed a man on Cumberland Ave. on May 21 and one on Jefferson Ave. that critically injured an 18-year-old man.

“It’s unfortunate that a number of families have had to go through this in the last month and I believe that our investigators will locate these individuals who are responsible for these crimes and bring them to justice,” said Winnipeg Police Service constable Jay Murray.

The hit and run cases are being handed to different investigators within the Central Traffic Services Unit, said Murray, to avoid putting a drain on resources.

With more people walking and cycling as summer approaches, Murray had some simple advice for drivers if they are involved in a collision.

“Pull over and render first aid to the individual, I think that’s the right thing to do,” said Murray.