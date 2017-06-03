Calgary police investigate stabbing in city’s southeast
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the southeast.
Emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of 17 Avenue southeast at around 1:15 Saturday morning.
One man was taken to hospital where he was last reported to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
Police shut down 17 Avenue between 68 Street and Stoney Trail for a number of hours while they investigated.
There are no suspects in the case.
It was the second stabbing in the span of a few hours for police as they were called to a fatal stabbing at the City Hall LRT station at around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
