Calgary police investigate stabbing in city’s southeast

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in the southeast.

Emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of 17 Avenue southeast at around 1:15 Saturday morning.

One man was taken to hospital where he was last reported to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Police shut down 17 Avenue between 68 Street and Stoney Trail for a number of hours while they investigated.

There are no suspects in the case.

It was the second stabbing in the span of a few hours for police as they were called to a fatal stabbing at the City Hall LRT station at around 6:45 p.m. Friday.