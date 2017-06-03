Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Scarborough, police issue public safety advisory

An elderly woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Saturday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a woman being struck close to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

Toronto EMS said the 70-year-old victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

In response to a high number of collisions happening around the city as well as the warm weather, police have issued a public safety advisory warning motorists and pedestrians to be extra careful.

PUBLIC SAFETY ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

-Beautiful day today

-Higher amount of serious collisions in city

-Be extra careful travelling

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 3, 2017