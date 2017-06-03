Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a suspicious death after a male was found without vital signs in the city’s downtown area Saturday.
Police responded to a call around 3:00 a.m. about a person down in the area of Hess and Bold streets.
Officers located a man without vital signs.
The man’s cause of death has not been released.
At this time, police said there is no known risk to the community.
