Crime
June 3, 2017 11:39 am

Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Hamilton

By Web Writer  Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's downtown core Saturday. Andrew Collins/Global News

Andrew Collins/Global News
Hamilton police are investigating a suspicious death after a male was found without vital signs in the city’s downtown area Saturday.

Police responded to a call around 3:00 a.m. about a person down in the area of Hess and Bold streets.

Officers located a man without vital signs.

The man’s cause of death has not been released.

At this time, police said there is no known risk to the community.

 

 

