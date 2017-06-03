‘100 in 1 Day’ helping Londoners improve their city

Londoners who want to do their part to improve their city can do so at the “100 in 1 Day” event.

It is a global initiative with a lofty ambition: to encourage members of the community out of complacency, and to take part in doing 100 little things, dubbed “interventions,” to improve their city in one day.

The event is happening at locations around London on Saturday until 4:30 p.m.

The event was started by a group of Danish and Colombian students in Bogota back in 2012, and has been replicated in more than a dozen cities around the world. This is the first time London is hosting the event, and is doing so along with Ottawa, Edmonton, and Hamilton.

In support of this event, the London Transit Commission have offered a special one day transit pass, which allows for unlimited travel for up to four people (maximum two adults per pass) on all London Transit Routes on Saturday. The cost for the pass is $5 and can be purchased at either London Transit Location (450 Highbury and 150 Dundas).

In addition, select LTC buses will have buskers on board to entertain passengers. Also, LTC staff will be at the four mall bus terminals and will be giving away prizes to those who answer transit trivia correctly. These locations are:

10-11 a.m. Argyle Mall

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.White Oaks Mall

1 – 2 p.m.Westmount Mall

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.Masonville Mall

Children 12 and under will be able to pick up key fobs to ride London transit for free as well.

If you’d like to find out more about this event, you can visit https://100in1day.ca/london/.