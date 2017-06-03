Crime
Teen girl dies after being struck by vehicle on graduation day in North York: police

WATCH ABOVE: Just hours before two 18-year-old girls were supposed to attend high school graduation, they were struck by a car. One girl was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and the other in serious, but non-threatening condition. Cindy Pom reports.

One of the two 18-year-old girls struck by a vehicle on the day of their graduation in North York on Wednesday has died.

Toronto police said both victims were crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle travelling southbound on Bayview Avenue, south of Finch Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Const. Clint Stibbe of Traffic Services said at the time one victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Police told Global News that one of the victims was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

The other victim is expected to survive.

 

 

