Barry Meguiar hosting annual Fleetwood Country Cruize-In as Grand Marshal

Businessman and celebrity Barry Meguiar is playing Grand Marshal at the annual Fleetwood Country Cruize-In at the Plunkett Estate this weekend.

Meguiar capitalized on his family’s business of selling car cleaning products by tapping the consumer marketplace with their products, which had been sold primarily to car dealerships and detailers.

“When you’re a car guy you’re talking with people that are very different than yourself without seeing any difference. We’re sharing this passion that we have for cars and again I see that on a global basis, it’s an amazing phenomena. “

The annual Cruize-In is an opportunity for the public to see Steve Plunkett’s collection of over 3,000 vintage automobiles. In addition to Meguiar, the event will feature appearances by cast members of the Dukes of Hazzard.

The show runs on Saturday and Sunday from 7 am – 5 pm.