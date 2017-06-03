Gas station fight in Rexdale leads to stabbing

According to Toronto Paramedics, one man has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing altercation at a gas station in Rexdale Saturday morning.

At around 2am, the victim was located by police in an apartment building at Islington and Bergmot avenue with stab wounds. They believe that the incident occurred at a local gas station with the victim running north on Islington following the incident.

Police have not released any suspect information.