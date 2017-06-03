Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a suspicious death downtown.
Police say they were called to the scene in the area of Hess Street South and Bold Street shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
After arriving, they found a man with no vital signs.
Police say they’re treating the death as suspicious but add that there is no known risk to the community at this time.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.
