Kelowna Falcons open season with win

The Kelowna Falcons opened their 2017 season with a 5-1 win over the Port Angeles Lefties, formerly known as the Kitsap Bluejackets, at Elks Stadium.

The rare season-opening win bodes well for the Okanagan team of the West Coast League.

Coming off last year’s 25-29 record, the Falcons are looking forward to 28 home games out of 56.

This year’s roster features 44 players including six Canadians, two from Kelowna: Dvis Todosichuk and KSS grad Connor Runnalls.

From their head coach to new players, all said the fuller-the-stands, the more energy they have to play their best.

“There is no better feeling than playing in front of a good crowd,” shortstop Taylor Wright, a Vancouver native, said. “When the crowd’s into it and excited, it makes it so much easier to keep the energy up in the dugout and on the field. It’s great.”

Friday night’s game began a six-game home-and-home against the Lefties.

Game two is Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Elks Stadium.