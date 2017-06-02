24-year-old man pleads guilty to terrorism-related charge in Toronto court

TORONTO – A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge in a Toronto court.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Kevin Omar Mohamed pleaded guilty Friday to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.

The prosecution service did not provide details of the case but said the maximum penalty is 10 years imprisonment.

READ MORE: Ontario man arrested on terrorism fears faces new terror-related charge

Mohamed has been in custody since he was charged in March 2016 and officials say he’ll be sentenced at a later date.

Mohamed was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

His lawyer, Anser Farooq, said at the time that the weapon was a knife that police alleged was illegal.