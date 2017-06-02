Shuswap Lake and Shuswap River could hit 2012 flood levels

The Shuswap River remained under a flood watch on Friday. There are concerns that the river and Shuswap Lake, in B.C.’s southern interior, may hit 2012 flood levels.

Officials are advising waterfront residents to get prepared before the water rises.

“It is better to act now than in the middle of a storm,” said Enderby Mayor Greg McCune.

The provincial River Forecast Centre said the Shuswap River may have already peaked upstream from Enderby, but there is the potential for the river to rise to 2012 levels in the city over the weekend.

To the north, the Eagle River near Sicamous is also experiencing its annual rise. Proactive waterfront residents have put out sandbags.

However, the river may have already peaked. On Friday, the River Forecast Centre said the waterway had gone down since Thursday and if the rain holds off, the river could continue to decline.

But that does not mean Sicamous won’t see flooding. Shuswap and Mara Lakes are expected to continue rising and hit or possibly surpass 2012 levels.

That year, flooding put Sicamous roads and a waterfront park underwater.

This time the District of Sicamous said it’s watching the situation closely and is preparing for what could be still to come.

Exactly when the lakes will peak will depend on the weather.

In 2012 Shuswap Lake peaked at 349.4 m. On Friday it was 65 cm lower at 348.75 m.