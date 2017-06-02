Motorcycle and car crash head-on on Highway 3 in the Similkameen

A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car west of Hedley closed Highway 3 for nearly three hours.

It happened just before 2:30 Friday afternoon. The road reopened to single lane alternating traffic just before 5 p.m.

RCMP say the driver of the motorcycle was air-lifted to the Kelowna hospital. The vehicle driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The collision caused the car to start on fire.

Emergency crews closed the highway to put out the fire and to investigate the crash.