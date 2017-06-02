Bullets pierce West Kelowna restaurant in latest destructive attack

It seems someone is very angry with the owners of a West Kelowna restaurant.

For the second time in five days, gun shots have been fired at the Thai Fusion restaurant on Highway 97.

The business has been targeted eight times previously late at night, including an arson fire started by a Molotov cocktail, windows being smashed and grafitti spray-painted.

At 5:11 a.m. Friday, a glass-break alarm brought police to the restaurant where at least 11 bullet holes were found in protective metal window shutters.

“They’re trying to get us out of business,” says owner Luke Sumpantarat. “We had a staff meeting right away to make sure everybody was comfortable still working here and understands the circumstances.”

A similar shooting happened during the early morning hours Sunday.

“Both of the most recent incidents have taken place between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “RCMP believe that there would likely be a high potential for witnesses in the immediate area during this time period and ask the public to remain vigilant.”

Given the history of attacks on the business, serious crime investigators are taking the lead on the file.

The restaurant remains open for business.