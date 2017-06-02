Weather
June 2, 2017 7:15 pm

Okanagan weekend forecast

By and Global News
Friday, June 02, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Welcome to your weekend! A warm start to the weekend on Saturday but a switch back to a southwesterly flow aloft will bring in more cloud by Saturday evening.

Expect variable cloud on Sunday with only a small chance of a shower. When the ridge rebuilds after the weekend, above seasonal conditions will return starting Monday.

This weekend’s daytime high range:  19 to 26C

 

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​
