Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, June 02, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Welcome to your weekend! A warm start to the weekend on Saturday but a switch back to a southwesterly flow aloft will bring in more cloud by Saturday evening.

Expect variable cloud on Sunday with only a small chance of a shower. When the ridge rebuilds after the weekend, above seasonal conditions will return starting Monday.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 19 to 26C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​