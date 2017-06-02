Vernon sinkhole no longer affecting Highway 97 traffic

Traffic is flowing normally again on Highway 97 in Vernon.

All four lanes were reopened Friday afternoon at the bottom of hospital hill.

The two southbound lanes were shutdown Tuesday after a large sinkhole opened up under the highway.

READ MORE: Sinkhole closes Highway 97 at Vernon

The repair area will be repaved in about a week with the work occuring during the night.

A leaking Vernon Creek culvert under the highway is the suspected sinkhole cause.