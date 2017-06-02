Crime
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in north Edmonton hit and run that critically injured young woman

The vehicle police are looking for in connection with a May 13, 2017 hit and run at Kingsway Avenue and Tower Road is described as a 2002-2005, white, four-door Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted front windows, a roof rack and black trim along the bottom of both doors.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) released a pair of photos Friday afternoon of a vehicle they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash last month that left a 19-year-old woman fighting for her life.

Police said they hope someone will recognize the vehicle and call them with more information on the incident.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, officers were called to a hit-and-run collision at Kingsway and Tower Road. Police said they found a 19-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene.

Police said she was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and the family of the victim – Jordan Lees – later told Global News the crash left her in a coma with multiple contusions on her brain, torn ligaments in her knee and fractures in her skull, leg and vertebrae.

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Lees is in critical condition after a hit and run in north Edmonton on May 13, 2017.

Watch below: On May 25, 2017, Kendra Slugoski filed this report about a teen who was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk who was left fighting for her life.

She is now out of the coma, but is intubated and unable to speak. Police said Friday that Lees was listed in stable condition.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills and ongoing care Lees will need once she is released from the hospital..

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

-With files from Anna McMillan

