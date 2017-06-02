Calgary police looking for woman who may have unknowingly witnessed crime

Calgary police are looking for a woman who they believe may have witnessed a crime at a Nose Hill Park parking lot early Thursday morning.

Sometime between approximately 1 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on June 1, a woman was in the Nose Hill Park parking lot along 14 Street northwest, across from the community of North Haven.

Officers believe the woman noticed a pair of glasses lying on the ground beside a parked car, and stopped to pick them up and give them to the people inside the vehicle before continuing on her way.

Police believe this woman unknowingly witnessed a criminal act in progress and need to speak with her immediately.

She is not suspected of any wrongdoing and police say there is there no risk to her or the public’s safety.

Details about the case cannot be released until the woman is located to prevent any inadvertent tainting of information she can provide to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.