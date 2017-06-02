Police probing sex assault on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect following a reported sexual assault on the Mountain.

Police say a young female was approached by a man near Upper Wentworth and Stonechurch roads just before 7:30 Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue Safety Alert after Lime Ridge Mall sex assault

Investigators say the man tried to talk to the female, but she walked away and was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The man is described as black, 25- to 30-years-old, with a medium-heavy build, 5’11”, with a goatee.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police launch new sexual assault online reporting system