Florida man arrested while flashing alleged drug money on Facebook Live stream

A 22-year-old Florida man received a rude interruption Thursday when police stormed his home and arrested him while he was in the midst of bragging about his apparent ill-gotten wealth on a Facebook Live stream.

The video, which contains profane language, shows a shirtless Breon Hollings gleefully unfurling a stack of dollar bills, while urging viewers to “catch up, man” and repeatedly gloating, “this s**t don’t stop man, this s**t don’t stop.”

However, s**t stopped and Hollings’ alleged drug-dealing ways caught up with him, when his boasting session was interrupted by police officers calling his name through a loudspeaker.

Hollings is then seen making a bee-line out of the room, while officers can be heard announcing, “This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, we have a search warrant.”

Sheriff’s deputies can then be heard breaking down the doorway and capturing Hollings, with armed officers seen entering and leaving the room, and appearing to confiscate the cash.

Officers found a handgun, ammunition, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernelia, according to an arrest report obtained by Action News Jax. Hollings is being held on weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia charges, LawNewz reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the video did not lead to the raid, which was previously planned.

Hollings’ Facebook profile lists his profession as “Money Maker,” and says he went to school at “Hustle Hard High.”