Craft brewers celebrate invitation to Calgary Stampede

After years of questions and criticism, Calgary Stampede goers will be able to enjoy Alberta craft beer while taking in the festivities.

The Stampede announced Friday that The Big Four Station will offer a selection of IPA’s, pilsners, ales, unfiltered whites and seasonal varieties from 23 small brewers from around the province.

The news was welcomed by many Calgary breweries, including Toolshed Brewing. The local company, like many, have pushed to serve their beer at the Stampede for many years.

“We are so grateful to the Stampede, we’re beside ourselves,” said Toolshed co-founder Graham Sherman.

“This is the kind of thing where the Stampede has listened to the city, and if you take the time to listen to what Calgary is asking for, they’ll let you know. Throughout this summer my instinct is that the Stampede is going to enjoy a ton of support from the city because of what the Stampede just gave back to the city.

“I’m pretty sure this story is going to be loud and proud throughout our province for a long time to come so it’s going to continue to grow.”

Terry Rock, executive director of the Alberta Small Brewers Association explained to NewsTalk 770’s Rob Breakenridge that a number of things helped with the development.

“As an industry we’ve started to work together more so that we could actually credibly say that we can work as a group to do something like this and we have enough breweries that we could do it, so that’s one thing,” Rock said.

“There’s been a lot of consumer demand, I think that’s also true. And I think the last piece is that the Calgary Stampede is a showcase of Alberta agriculture and the agri-food products that come out of it and it’s pretty clear that this industry is making waves in this province and is going to be a significant industry for us, something that becomes a tourism product.”

Beyond just selling at the grounds, Sherman said it’s a tribute of sorts to one of the Stampede founders.

“For us, it’s a surprise that very few people remember, that one of the big four who started the Stampede was A.E. Cross, who was a local craft brewer. That’s what the Stampede was built around, was showing off the western lifestyle that we enjoy out here so it’s kind of back to its roots. We’re getting to show off what A.E. Cross had in mind when he started the Stampede.”

Meantime, Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. will continue to be the official beer partner of the Calgary Stampede.

In addition to serving craft beer, there will also be a displays describing the barley farming, malting and brewing process.

Sherman noted that the sale of craft beer at the Stampede isn’t about profit but rather showcasing passion.

“We’ve never approached this from the standpoint of ‘we want to sell beer and make money’, if we just wanted to sell beer and make a bigger buck we wouldn’t use the best barley on earth, we wouldn’t look for the best ingredients, we wouldn’t be true stewards of our craft. To truly be a craft brewer, it’s not just about making money it’s about showing off what you’re proud of, and we’re proud of Alberta.”

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 7-16.