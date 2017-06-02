Hudson Bay couple Saskatchewan’s newest millionaires

Saskatchewan has a new millionaire couple after they won a Western 649 lottery draw in mid-May.

Dennis and Rhonda Clark from Hudson Bay, Sask. won $2 million from a May 13 Western 649 lottery draw.

Dennis bought the couples winning ticket in Fort McMurray, Alberta while he was working and discovered they had won on May 14 – right after he called Rhonda to wish her a Happy Mother’s day.

Dennis added after he won, he thought he was seeing things and called Rhonda back right away to get her to double check the winning numbers.

“When I saw the numbers matching, I started shaking,” Rhonda said. “You never expect that you’re really going to win. I still haven’t wrapped my mind around it.”

The couple doesn’t have big plans for the winnings but Dennis does hope he will get to spend a bit more time at home instead of working on the road.

The Clark’s also hope to pay off their vehicles, pay down their mortgage and travel more.