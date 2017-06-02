Man charged after threatening people, officers with ‘large boulder’: Edmonton police

A man who allegedly stole a truck, drove it dangerously, hit two vehicles before threatening others with a large rock has been charged.

On Saturday, May 20 at about 7:10 p.m., police were called to a collision near 103 Avenue and 113 Street.

When they arrived, witnesses told them a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck went through the residential area at a high speed, “narrowly missing a large group of children at a nearby spray park,” Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Police allege the driver of the truck then drove through a yield sign, struck a red car heading east on 103 Avenue, jumped the curb, side-swiped a tree and hit a parked vehicle. EPS said the driver and two passengers in the red car were not injured.

“Following the collision, witnesses reported that the male exited the truck and fled on foot, threatening those in the vicinity with a large boulder,” police said.

“The accused then allegedly approached another parked vehicle and threw the boulder at the passenger window, startling the driver who immediately drove away.

“As police pursued the male on foot, they also observed him attempt to enter the locked, rear passenger side door of a vehicle stopped at a stop sign. After coming to a stop in the area of 102 Avenue and 112 Street, the male threatened officers with the boulder before he was taken into custody.”

Officers later discovered the truck was stolen minutes before the crash, when the driver left his vehicle to check tire pressure.

“Stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes,” Const. Brian Meyer said. “In this instance, it was fortunate that no one was injured.”

“We are encountering dangerous auto-theft incidents like this one more often,” Det. Dwayne Karpo said. “We often don’t expect that our vehicle will be stolen if we are nearby, but thieves will take advantage of any opportunity.”

David Stewart, 36, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, criminal hit and run, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a weapon, obstruct a peace officer, assault police with a weapon, two counts of operation while disqualified, three counts of breach parole, and mischief under $5,000.