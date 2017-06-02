Canada
June 2, 2017 2:43 pm
Updated: June 2, 2017 2:47 pm

Injured deer in Saskatoon euthanized by SERM officer

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said a SERM officer had to euthanize an injured deer found in the city.

File / Global News
A A

An injured deer in Saskatoon was euthanized by SERM officers.

A Saskatoon police patrol officer responded to a call about the injured deer on Friday at around 9:15 a.m. CT at Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive South.

READ MORE: Black bear found in Saskatoon euthanized by SERM officers

Story continues below

The officer confirmed the deer was suffering and staff from Saskatchewan Environment and Research Management (SERM) were called.

A SERM officer euthanized the deer.

City of Saskatoon crews handled the removal of the deer.

It was the second time this week SERM officers had to euthanize an animal found in Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, a black bear was found in a tree on Miners Avenue.

READ MORE: Wildlife sightings in Saskatoon on the increase

Conservation officers tranquilized the bear, but it later had to be euthanized when a reversal drug failed to take effect.

An advisory was issued by city officials on Thursday, saying there has been an increase in the number of wildlife, particularly coyotes, spotted in Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle Drive South
Circle Drive South Saskatoon
Deer
Injured Deer
Lorne Avenue
Lorne Avenue Saskatoon
Saskatchewan Environment and Research Management
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
SERM
SERM Officer
Wildlife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News