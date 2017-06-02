Injured deer in Saskatoon euthanized by SERM officer

An injured deer in Saskatoon was euthanized by SERM officers.

A Saskatoon police patrol officer responded to a call about the injured deer on Friday at around 9:15 a.m. CT at Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive South.

The officer confirmed the deer was suffering and staff from Saskatchewan Environment and Research Management (SERM) were called.

A SERM officer euthanized the deer.

City of Saskatoon crews handled the removal of the deer.

It was the second time this week SERM officers had to euthanize an animal found in Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, a black bear was found in a tree on Miners Avenue.

Conservation officers tranquilized the bear, but it later had to be euthanized when a reversal drug failed to take effect.

An advisory was issued by city officials on Thursday, saying there has been an increase in the number of wildlife, particularly coyotes, spotted in Saskatoon.