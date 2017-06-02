Floating bridge will not float away

There are all sorts of flood issues along the waterfront in Kelowna but the security of the William R. Bennett bridge isn’t one of them.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the structure is one of very few floating bridges in the world specifically designed to accommodate rising and falling water levels.

It’s currently capable of handling the lake level up to 343.6 metres above sea level.

“Beyond that point, engineers will monitor and make modifications to the bridge as necessary to safely accommodate changes in water levels,” states the ministry in an email to Global Okanagan News.

On Friday morning, the level of Okanagan Lake was 343.2 metres.

The ministry says there are specialized joints and plates on the bridge to accommodate fluctuating water levels which are continuously being monitored and adjusted as needed.

Meanwhile, the fixed approaches to both ends of the bridge have been shored up with erosion resistant rock as a precaution should extreme winds occur while the lake is so full.