Two people arrested and facing drug charges after Regina police investigation

Two people have been arrested and are facing drug charges after an ongoing investigation by police.

On Thursday police arrested two people in the parking lot of a business on Albert Street and 6th Avenue North. Police seized cocaine, meth, morphine, money, cell phones and drug paraphernalia in the bust.

The male arrested received minor injuries during the arrest after he attempted to flee the area.

A 47-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.