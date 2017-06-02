Two people arrested and facing drug charges after Regina police investigation
A A
Two people have been arrested and are facing drug charges after an ongoing investigation by police.
On Thursday police arrested two people in the parking lot of a business on Albert Street and 6th Avenue North. Police seized cocaine, meth, morphine, money, cell phones and drug paraphernalia in the bust.
The male arrested received minor injuries during the arrest after he attempted to flee the area.
A 47-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.