Edmonton employees charged with defrauding local company of $400,000

Two people have been charged with defrauding their former employer of more than $400,000.

Edmonton police said between June 2012 and February 2014, shipping containers belonging to a west Edmonton storage company were sold to unsuspecting customers.

The employees allegedly sold the containers for between $2,000 and $5,000 either on Kijiji or through an incorporated company set up to manage the scam.

“The storage company didn’t find out what was happening until their accountant uncovered an invoice that was unpaid. When they followed up on this invoice, they found out that the purchaser didn’t exist,” Economic Crimes Unit Det. Linda Herczeg said.

“The fraudulent invoice was used to purchase shipping containers that were then sold through a separate company.”

Police said the employees were fired and the company contacted police when the alleged fraud was discovered in February 2014.

Adelheid Baxter, 57, and Travis Roe, 40, were each charged with fraud over $5,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court July 11.