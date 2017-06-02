Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, June 2
Debbie Bruce explains why Quebec’s new Peanut/Allergy Policy sets us two decades back
Debbie Bruce, Director of the Canadian Anaphylaxis Initiative, responds to a Quebec school board allowing peanuts and other allergens back into elementary schools.
Brett Lawrie and Pringles looking to set new record with Ketchup slip-and-slide
Former Toronto Blue Jay, Brett Lawrie, explains how Pringles’ new Ketchup Chips are the best Ketchup Chips to come out yet.
Friday Top-Three Panel
Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.
1. Karla Homolka: NDP Leader Tom Mulcair says it’s time to forgive, are you ready?
2. Wetlauffer case: The reaction to the guilty-verdict and what this means for healthcare moving forward
3. Quebec Constitutional Reform: Is it time to reopen the talks about Quebec?
Panelists:
- Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association
- Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada
- Sophie Nadeau, Media Expert and leader of Edelman’s Earned Media Team
Bailey Bernknopf, a survivor of a congenital heart defect, about Becel Ride for Heart
Bailey Bernknopf, survivor of a congenital heart defect and multiple open-heart surgeries,
