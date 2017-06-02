Halifax RCMP ask for help in connection with hit-and-run in Lower Sackville
A A
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Lower Sackville Friday morning.
RCMP say they responded to a call at 9:27 a.m. of a woman who had been hit by a truck near the side of Cobequid Road.
Police say the truck had left the scene following the collision.
They say they are looking to speak with the driver of a black tractor-trailer (car hauler) regarding its possible involvement.
Halifax District RCMP say they are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 to speak with police or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-803-7267.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.