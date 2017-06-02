Crime
Halifax RCMP ask for help in connection with hit-and-run in Lower Sackville

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Lower Sackville Friday morning.

RCMP say they responded to a call at 9:27 a.m. of a woman who had been hit by a truck near the side of Cobequid Road.

Police say the truck had left the scene following the collision.

They say they are looking to speak with the driver of a black tractor-trailer (car hauler) regarding its possible involvement.

A collection of images of a black tractor trailer (car hauler). Halifax District RCMP would like to speak with the driver regarding its involvement in a collision.

Halifax Regional Police

Halifax District RCMP say they are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 to speak with police or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-803-7267.

